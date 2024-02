The annual Ocean Ranger Memorial Prayer Service is set to take place tomorrow, after being postponed because of the weather.

Gonzaga High School hosts the service every year on February 15 to remember those who lost their lives in the tragedy 42 years ago.

The service will now take place at 1:00 in the afternoon tomorrow at Gonzaga High School and will also be streamed online.

The Ocean Ranger capsized and sank 42 years ago on Thursday.