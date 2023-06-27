Nurses union to launch campaign to signal urgent need for change

The Registered Nurses Union of NL (RNU) will launch a campaign tomorrow to communicate what it calls the crisis in health care, especially as it relates to registered nurses and nurse practitioners.
RNU President, Yvette Coffey will be joined by executives of RNU, RNs and NPs from around the
province, RNU Board members and other stakeholders as she kicks-off this campaign.
“With RNs and NPs leaving the profession, and in many cases the province, at an alarming rate,
we must do something now. We cannot wait. We are hemorrhaging nurses at this point and
there must be a focus on retention if we want to save our public healthcare system,” says
Yvette Coffey, RNU President. “RNs and NPs are holding this system together and without
them, and without combatting the nursing shortage, the system will fall apart!”
NTV News will be there have the details once the campaign is launched.