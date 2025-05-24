News

Nurse Practitioner appointments available on the Southwest Coast

Posted: May 24, 2025 4:34 pm
By Web Team

Nurse practitioner appointments are now available for residents on the Southwest Coast.

Virtual or phone appointments will be offered at Nurse Douglas Stewart Medical Clinic in Ramea on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Melita Young/Grey River Medical Clinic in Grey River on Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the Francois Clinic, on Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Patients with a booked appointment can proceed to their local clinic where they will have their vital signs checked by an on-site clinician followed by a virtual or phone appointment with a nurse practitioner.

Appointments are available for both patients with or without a current primary care provider.

Those wishing to book an appointment may do so by calling 709-625-2115.

