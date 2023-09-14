Nunatsiavut Government advises of privacy breach of personal and health information

The Nunatsiavut Government is advising of a privacy breach of personal and health information that could impact upwards of 7,500 people.

On July 24, it was learned from Advanced Data Systems Ltd. (ADS), which develops and maintains databases of NG information, that someone had hacked into its networks. ADS and NG immediately launched an investigation and found that upwards of 7,500 people’s information might have been accessed by the hacker.

The information on ADS’s networks included:

Information from the NG membership database, such as the names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and e-mail addresses;

Information on those who receive assistance with health costs not covered by insurance, such as MCP numbers, and details about medical trips, like who went with them, where they went, what they did, the purpose of their medical appointment and where they stayed, including if they stayed at someone’s home (Non-Insured Health Benefits, or NIHB);

Information on those who receive assistance for post-secondary education (Post-Secondary Student Support Program, or PSSSP), such as how much money they make, the names and dates of birth of their family members, what school and program they attend or previously attended, student ID numbers, costs of books, living expenses, rent, scholarships and travel, as well as any problems they may have had at school, reports on how they are doing, why they left programs (including if it was for medical reasons) and any mental health or medical issues that affect their schooling. Additionally, the NG has determined that approximately 39 Social Insurance Numbers (SINs) were on the ADS’ network. NG will contact the people whose SIN’s were accessed by the hacker directly. ADS provided an update on the investigation in August, and advised NG that it had negotiated with the hacker for the deletion of all of the accessed data. NG cannot be sure that the hacker really deleted the data and therefore, is letting the public know about what happened. There is no indication that anyone has used the NG data.

NG and ADS say they are doing everything possible to stop this from happening again and will keep working to ensure such information is better protected.

In the meantime, Beneficiaries are encouraged to be vigilant by: