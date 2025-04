Numerous school closures and delays in western and central Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:

Botwood Collegiate

Catalina Elementary School

Discovery Collegiate

Greenwood Academy

Hillview Academy

Lewisporte Academy

Lewisporte Collegiate

Lewisporte Intermediate

Matthew Elementary

Memorial Academy

The following schools have a two-hour delayed opening:

Anthony Paddon Elementary

C.C. Loughlin Elementary

Cape John Collegiate

Copper Ridge Academy

Corner Brook Intermediate

Corner Brook Regional High

Eastside Elementary

Elwood Elementary School

Elwood Regional High School

Heritage Collegiate

Hillside Elementary

Indian River Academy

Indian River High School

J.J. Curling Elementary

Pasadena Academy

Pasadena Elementary

Sacred Heart Elementary

St. James All Grade

St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)

St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)

Templeton Academy

Valmont Academy

Xavier Junior High