Numerous flight and Ferry delays this morning

On the Avalon Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and South Coast roads are bare with icy sections. Roads are snow-covered from Traytown to Notre Dame Junction and areas to the north.

Roads from Corner Brook to Stephenville are snow-covered with icy sections. There are also a few snow-covered areas on the Great Northern Peninsula. Visibility is good across the island.

Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy sections and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning and anticipates impacts to crossings tomorrow and Thursday. The MV Veteran is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flight 928 and Air Canada flight 689 are cancelled. Air Canada Flight 2090, PAL Airlines Flight 901, and Porter Flight 230 are delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 901, 924, and 927 are late. PAL Flight 928 is cancelled.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.