Number of full-time RCMP officers scheduled on Fogo Island to be temporarily reduced

The Town of Fogo Island has planned a peaceful protest today, in response to the reduction in the number of police officers assigned full-time to the region.

The RCMP says there are no plans to close the Fogo Island detachment, however the number of police officers assigned full-time to Fogo Island will temporarily change. Normally, there are three police officers assigned full-time, that number will temporarily be reduced to one officer.

‘One police officer remains assigned full-time to the Fogo Island detachment, along with the Detachment Assistant. However, due to constraints in filling vacancies, plans will be in place for additional police officers from other detachment areas to be scheduled for rotations and patrols on Fogo Island. This is a temporary measure. This change is expected to begin later in September.’

In a statement from the Town of Fogo Island, they say council and town staff were not consulted prior to the plan being approved by RCMP and government. The town us calling on Justice Minister John Hogan to address the issue, and reverse the decision.