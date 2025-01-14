NTV Weather Update | Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Post 1 – 6:09 AM NST (5:39 AM NST)
The weather observing station at St. John’s International Airport has been reporting freezing drizzle for the last few hours. As you head out the door this morning, some slick spots will be underfoot, and your car may resemble a glazed donut. Give yourself some time to chip that off before hitting the road!
GOES Satellite Imagery & Simulated Radar
The weather today will almost be a carbon-copy of Monday, with a little less wind across the board. Highs reach the minus single digits for much of the Island and coastal Labrador and will remain near -10º in the western part of the Big Land.