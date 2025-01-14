NTV Weather Update | Tuesday, January 14, 2025

NTV Weather Update Weather

Posted: January 14, 2025 6:23 am
By Eddie Sheerr

Post 1 – 6:09 AM NST (5:39 AM NST)

The weather observing station at St. John’s International Airport has been reporting freezing drizzle for the last few hours. As you head out the door this morning, some slick spots will be underfoot, and your car may resemble a glazed donut. Give yourself some time to chip that off before hitting the road!


The on and off flurries continued overnight, and many areas of the Province are seeing snow-covered roads this morning, or partly snow-covered roads. Be sure to visit the 511NL.ca site for details on the road conditions in your area.

GOES Satellite Imagery & Simulated Radar

The weather today will almost be a carbon-copy of Monday, with a little less wind across the board. Highs reach the minus single digits for much of the Island and coastal Labrador and will remain near -10º in the western part of the Big Land.

