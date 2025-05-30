NTV Weather Update | May 30, 2025

Friday Night – Newfoundland
Expect rain showers over the Avalon and eastern areas of the Island through about midnight. Once past midnight the showers will ease, as will the winds. There will be some areas of fog along and near southern facing shores. The rest of the Island will see mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be near 8º across the board.
Friday Night – Labrador
Rain will arrive in Labrador West overnight while the showers and drizzle along the coast ease off. Lows of 3 for most areas, except near 0 in the north.
Saturday – Newfoundland
Sun and cloud with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Some coastal areas will see a sea breeze develop in the afternoon, which will knock temperatures back into the middle teens. Speaking of middle teens, some areas of the Northern Peninsula will only top out there for a high.
Saturday – Labrador
Rain takes hold in the west with highs of 5 to 10. Cloudy skies dominate the Goose Bay area and the coast, with high near 5.
Sunday – Newfoundland
Cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers. Highs in the upper teens to lower 20s.
Sunday – Labrador
Rain likely. Highs of 5 to 10.
Monday – Provincial Forecast
Sun and cloud on the Island with a chance of rain on the Avalon late in the day. Highs near 20. Labrador will see more showers, with highs in the lower to middle teens.
Tuesday – Provincial Forecast
Sun and cloud on the Island with highs in the middle to upper teens. Mostly cloudy in Labrador with highs near 15.
Wednesday – Provincial Forecast
Sunny on the ISland with highs in the lower to middle 20s. Chance of rain in Labraodr with highs in the middle teens.