NTV Weather Update | May 29, 2025

The haze across Newfoundland today created some beautiful scenes — we received several photos of vivid red sunrises and sunsets, and if you’re in the right spot, there’s a good chance we’ll see another glowing display this evening.
Why the Red Skies?
That reddish glow happens when wildfire smoke is high in the atmosphere. The particles scatter sunlight, and during sunrise or sunset, only the longer wavelengths — red and orange — make it through. The result: striking, filtered light that paints the sky.
The good news is the smoke is expected to clear out overnight and through tomorrow, giving way to more blue skies and less of that milky white appearance.
Island Forecast: Mostly Pleasant, But Showers for Some
Tonight across Newfoundland, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, with lingering haze. Overnight lows will fall to around 10°C, and winds gusting up to 40 km/h from the west or south will add a breeze to the evening.
Tomorrow, most areas will see highs in the upper teens to mid-20s, with cooler temperatures along the coast where onshore winds develop. Rain showers are expected to arrive in eastern Newfoundland, especially the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas, by late afternoon or early evening — including metro St. John’s.
Labrador: A Mixed Bag Over the Next Few Days
Tonight in Labrador:
- Southeast: Quiet, with lows near 2°C
- West: Showers move in late, lows near 10°C
- North: Areas of rain and snow, with lows near 0°C
Tomorrow’s outlook:
- Cartwright and the Straits: Sunny, highs around 16°C
- Labrador Coast: Rain and wet snow, highs around 1–2°C
- Western Labrador: Showers and possibly thundershowers, highs in the mid to upper teens, under cloudy skies
Weekend Weather Outlook
Saturday:
- Newfoundland: Highs in the low 20s, cooler near the coast due to onshore southerly winds
- Labrador: Rain along the west coast, highs near 13°C. Cloudy and cool in the east, with a high of 4°C and northeast winds
Sunday:
- Island-wide: Scattered showers, with highs in the low 20s
- Labrador: Rainy, with a low pressure system moving through and highs near 10°C
Early Next Week: Continued Showery Pattern
Monday and Tuesday bring similar conditions:
- Newfoundland: A few lingering showers, highs near 20°C
- Labrador: Showers both east and west, with cloudy skies on Tuesday and temperatures bouncing back to the low to mid-teens
Overall, a mixed bag, but seasonally mild for late May.
Have a great Thursday night!