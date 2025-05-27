NTV Weather Update | May 27, 2025

While the weather pattern remains somewhat active across Atlantic Canada, a more summer-like trend is starting to take shape—especially across Newfoundland and Labrador. Yes, we’ll see areas of rain and showers in the days ahead, particularly heading into the weekend, but the big story is the return of warmer temperatures. Many areas, including the Avalon Peninsula, are on track to hit or exceed 20°C at times this week.
Tonight’s Forecast:
Skies will remain mostly clear across eastern, central, and even parts of western Newfoundland, though some patchy cloud cover is possible. Expect overnight lows between 4°C and 8°C—coolest in the east and warmest in central and western regions. Winds will be from the west at up to 30 km/h in the east, and from the south up to 25 km/h along the southern and western coasts.
In Labrador, coastal areas will see a few showers tonight with lows between 4°C and 10°C. Inland regions will stay dry and partly to mostly clear, with lows around 10°C.
Wednesday:
Eastern and southern Newfoundland will see highs near 16°C, with cooler conditions in areas impacted by onshore winds. Central Newfoundland could reach highs close to 20°C, while the Northern Peninsula tops out around 12°C.
In Labrador, sunshine and scattered clouds are expected in the east, with highs ranging from 10°C to 15°C. Inland areas, like Churchill Falls and Labrador City, will bask in sunshine and reach the low 20s. The north coast sees rain arriving in the afternoon, with a risk of that rain changing to or mixing with snow by Wednesday night.
Thursday:
A gorgeous day is expected across Newfoundland, with sunshine dominating and highs near 20°C in most areas—though cooler again in spots where sea breezes take hold, particularly along parts of the Avalon during the afternoon.
In Labrador, a tale of two regions: 24°C and sunshine in the west, while the east stays damp with rain and showers keeping temperatures closer to 7°C.
Friday:
The pattern begins to shift. In eastern Newfoundland, we’ll start off partly cloudy, with showers or periods of rain arriving during the afternoon. Highs near 18°C. Central and western areas stay drier and milder, with highs near 20°C under a mix of sun and cloud.
Labrador can expect scattered showers and highs ranging from 15°C to 20°C.
Weekend Outlook:
- Saturday: A mix of sun and showers across Newfoundland, especially in central and southern areas. Highs hover in the low 20s. Labrador sees more widespread showers and highs of 10°C to 15°C.
- Sunday: Showers continue for much of Newfoundland under mostly cloudy skies, with highs near 20°C. In Labrador, a strong low-pressure system brings rain and cooler conditions, with highs around 10°C.
Looking Ahead:
As we turn the page into June, the overall pattern looks to remain summer-like. With any luck, this week’s warmth is just the beginning of a more sustained stretch of nicer weather.