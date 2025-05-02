NTV Weather Update | May 2, 2025

Good Friday morning!
The weather across much of the Province is starting to improve slightly compared to yesterday. That being said, there are a couple of trouble spots due to wintry weather as we start the day. Route 510 between Red Bay and Lodgy Bay is currently closed due to heavy snowfall, and Route 330, which runs from Gander to Twillingate, is currently being reported as partly snow-covered.
The airport in Gander is also reporting light snow this morning and throughout much of the overnight. The temperature has been hovering near 0º, so I would expect at least a little snow on the ground in that area. Further east, west, and north, there were pockets of light snow and rain overnight, but not much evidence that the snow stuck. The exception is around the St. Anthony area, where there does appear to be some fresh snow on the ground near the airport.
Today’s Weather
The weather across the Province today will be better, sunnier (eventually), and milder than yesterday. Highs will range from the single digits to near 10º. The warmest readings will be found on the Island, inland, and in the south. Labrador will start the day dry, and clouds will initially decrease. Snow will return to Labrador West later this afternoon before spreading east overnight.
Check the page for updates to the NL Weather throughout the day. I’ll have your full forecast on NTV starting this evening at 5:30 PM. See you then!