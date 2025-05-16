NTV Weather Update | May 16, 2025

May 2-4 Long Weekend Weather Outlook: Mostly Mild and Manageable
The unofficial kickoff to summer is here, and for the most part, the weather is cooperating—though with a few classic Newfoundland and Labrador twists along the way.
Friday Night Forecast
Newfoundland:
Skies will stay mostly clear tonight across the island, with calm winds and chilly lows dipping between -1°C and -5°C. The coldest spots will be in the low-lying areas of Central Newfoundland.
Labrador:
Clouds will thicken through the evening across the Big Land, with showers or rain developing late in the west. Temperatures fall to around 0°C, with lows near -4°C possible. Around Churchill Falls, expect the precipitation to begin as a mix of rain and ice pellets.
Saturday: A Bright Start for Most
Newfoundland:
Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Saturday. Daytime highs will range between 10°C and 15°C. That said, areas exposed to onshore breezes—especially along the east and northeast coasts—will struggle to get much warmer than 7°C or 8°C. Winds remain light, generally out of the east.
Labrador:
Expect increasing cloud cover along the coast from Cartwright northward, with rain most persistent through the day around Nain. Highs will range from 1°C to 6°C along the coast. In Goose Bay, skies cloud over with a high of 11°C. Western Labrador (including Lab City and Churchill Falls) will see rain through much of the day and highs near 10°C. South winds may gust up to 40 km/h.
Sunday: Clouds Begin to Creep In
Newfoundland:
Cloud cover increases, but temperatures remain relatively pleasant—around 15°C in most areas, though still cooler near the water. Winds stay light.
Labrador:
Scattered showers continue in the east, with mostly cloudy skies overall. The west will stay wetter, with highs of 12°C. Eastern sections hover near 7°C.
Victoria Day Monday: A Shift in the Wind
Newfoundland:
Easterly winds will begin to dominate, bringing noticeably cooler air.
- East: Highs near 6°C
- Central: Around 8°C
- West: Slightly warmer, around 12°C
Expect areas of fog along east-facing coastlines, particularly in Eastern Newfoundland.
Labrador:
Skies turn partly cloudy in the east, with continued showers in the west. Temperatures will hover around 6°C.
Looking Ahead: Midweek Trends
Tuesday:
- Overcast skies across much of Newfoundland, with highs between 6°C and 10°C.
- Labrador sees similar conditions, with highs from 5°C in the east to 10°C in the west.
Wednesday:
- Eastern and central Newfoundland will see cloudy skies with scattered showers and pockets of fog. Highs around 6°C.
- The west coast stays mostly cloudy, with highs near 8°C.
- In Labrador, it’s partly cloudy in the east (highs near 6°C) and overcast in the west with a high around 10°C.
Bottom Line:
If you’re heading to the cabin or planning a backyard BBQ, Saturday is your best bet weather-wise. Sunday holds up fairly well too, but cooler air and fog roll in by Monday. Labrador leans wetter throughout the long weekend, especially out west.
Enjoy the break—and don’t forget the sweater!