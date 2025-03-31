NTV Weather Update Weather

NTV Weather Update | March 31, 2025

Posted: March 31, 2025 6:26 am
By Eddie Sheerr

Good morning!

The day will start off quiet, but a potent area of low pressure will swing through the Province between later today and tonight. This will bring snow, ice, rain, and some wind with it. Enjoy the calmness of the morning!

On the front end of this storm, snow and freezing rain will overspread the Island later today and tonight. That will be followed by a change to rain on Tuesday. Meanwhile, significant snowfall is expected in parts of Labrador. The ECCC Weather Office in Gander has issued multiple severe weather alerts ahead of this weather maker. They are listed below. Remember that a lack of an alert for your area doesn’t mean weather isn’t expected. It just means that the weather isn’t expected to be severe enough to warrant an alert from the government weather office.

Freezing Rain Warnings – Newfoundland

Freezing Rain – West Coast Newfoundland

Freezing rain is expected to cause significant ice build-up overnight and into Tuesday morning. This will be preceded by 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets. Coastal areas will transition to rain earlier than higher elevations.

Affected Areas:

  • Corner Brook and vicinity
  • Gros Morne
  • Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay

Impacts:

  • Hazardous driving conditions
  • Risk of slippery roads and surfaces
  • Disruptions to public services and transportation

Freezing Rain – Burgeo Highway

Freezing rain will affect inland and elevated parts of the Burgeo Highway for 4 to 5 hours this evening. Coastal communities will see a quicker changeover to rain.

Affected Areas:

  • Burgeo – Ramea

Impacts:

  • Icy road conditions along the highway
  • Precipitation expected to shift to rain near midnight

Freezing Rain – Northeastern Newfoundland

Freezing rain is forecast overnight and into Tuesday morning, with a duration of 4 to 8 hours. It will be preceded by 2 to 5 cm of snow and ice pellets, then transition to rain as temperatures rise.

Affected Areas:

  • Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
  • Bay of Exploits
  • Bonavista North
  • Gander and vicinity
  • Terra Nova

Impacts:

  • Slick and icy roads
  • Potential travel delays Tuesday morning

Freezing Rain – Central Newfoundland

Freezing rain is expected to last 8 to 12 hours from overnight into early Tuesday afternoon. It will be preceded by 5 to 10 cm of snow and ice pellets. This system may bring more widespread disruptions.

Affected Areas:

  • Deer Lake – Humber Valley
  • Buchans and the interior
  • Green Bay – White Bay

Impacts:

  • Dangerous driving conditions
  • Possible cancellations and utility issues
  • Ice build-up may impact trees and infrastructure

Rainfall Warning – Southwest Newfoundland

Heavy Rain – Burgeo to Port aux Basques

A prolonged period of heavy rain is expected from tonight through Tuesday evening. Rainfall amounts of 25 to 40 mm are forecast, with higher local totals possible. The ground remains frozen, reducing its ability to absorb rainfall.

Affected Areas:

  • Burgeo – Ramea
  • Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity

Impacts:

  • Risk of localized flooding
  • Precipitation will begin as snow and ice pellets before changing to rain

Snowfall Warning – Southeastern Labrador

Snow – Norman Bay to Cartwright Junction

A significant snowfall event will bring 15 to 25 cm from this evening through Tuesday evening. Some areas may see snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour. Precipitation will switch to freezing rain in parts of southeastern Labrador Tuesday evening.

Affected Areas:

  • Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
  • Eagle River (Trans-Labrador Highway from Crook’s Lake to Cartwright Junction)

Impacts:

  • Difficult travel due to heavy snow accumulation
  • Reduced visibility and icy conditions expected

Wreckhouse Wind Warning – Southwest Newfoundland

Strong Winds – Wreckhouse Area

Strong southeasterly winds with gusts up to 100 km/h are expected this evening in the Wreckhouse area. These high winds may affect driving conditions.

Affected Areas:

  • Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity

Impacts:

  • Risk of vehicle control issues in exposed areas
  • Dangerous crosswinds on highways

Updates to come through the day!

