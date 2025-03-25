NTV Weather Update | March 25, 2025

Good Tuesday morning!
This morning, we are waking up to light snow across much of the Island west of the Avalon Peninsula and north of the Burin Peninsula. This is from an area of low pressure near Prince Edward Island. This low will track over the middle of the Island today before moving offshore this evening.
Throughout the morning, the snow will end or change to rain for most areas as warmer air gets pulled in near and around this area of low pressure. The exception to this will be on the Northern Peninsula and southeast Labrador, where only snow is expected today in the cold sector of the low. Snowfall doesn’t look overly impressive, but there will be a swath of 5 to 15 cm before the change to rain.
While widespread weather alerts are not expected, a Wreckhosue Wind Warning and a Blowing Snow Advisory are in effect for the Channel-Port aux Basques area late tonight into Tuesday morning. Snowfall of 10 to 15 cm is expected, along with wind gusts to 80 km/h overnight into early Tuesday before the change to rain. Wreckhouse wind speeds will also peak at 100 km/h from the southeast early Tuesday. Here are the ECCC alerts.
For areas of southern and eastern Newfoundland, including the Avalon, nearly all rain will fall. In fact, the rain will be heavy at times on the South Coast this morning before shifting to the east late morning and into the afternoon. The rain will persist into the evening on the Avalon, while areas to the west will see it end in the afternoon. The weather improved tonight as the low departs.
Temperatures today will peak between 2º and 7º across most of the Island, with the exception being the Northern Penisula, where highs remain near or below freezing. Labrador will see highs reach the minus single digits in the southeast to minus teens in the north and west.