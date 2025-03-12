NTV Weather Update | March 12, 2025

Good morning!
A weak area of low pressure will move through the Province today, bringing rain and snow. The forecast is easiest in Labrador, where snow will fall for areas east of Churchill Falls, ending this evening. I am expecting a widespread 5 to 10 cm.
On the Island, some warmer air is around, and the forecast is more challenging. Rain and snow are about to arrive on the West Coast at this early hour. This is a narrow area of precipitation and will not last long in any particular area of the Island as it moves from west to east today, reaching the Burin Penisula by late afternoon. Snowfall rates will not be intense for most. The exception is the South Coast, where computer guidance suggests areas from Port aux Basques to the western side of the Connaigre Peninsula will see 10 to 15 cm of snowfall throughout the day. Occasionally, the forecast for this area is overdone due to the mixing of rain along the coast, so I’ll be watching the reports and webcams closely.
On the Avalon, rain and snow will arrive this evening and change to snow overnight. The narrow band of snow that most areas only see for a short bit will stick around much longer on the Avalon late tonight and Thursday as its forward speed slows thanks to a low-pressure center well offshore. This slow movement of the narrow band will lead to a small area of heavy snowfall over the Avalon from late tonight into Thursday. This includes the St. John’s Metro and Southern Shore. At the moment, it looks like 5-15 cm will fall by the time the snow ends Thursday afternoon, but there is some uncertainty on just how quickly or slowly the snow ends, which will have implications on the forecast.
/Eddie