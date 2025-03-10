NTV Weather Update | March 10, 2025

Good Monday morning!
Today, we can expect quiet weather across most of Newfoundland and Labrador. The only action will be flurries and pockets of light snow along the West Coast from near Bay St. George to Port au Choix. Late in the day, there will be some light snow closer to the northern areas of the Northern Penisula, northwestward into the southern portion of Labrador’s coast from Cartwright to the eastern side of the Straits. Only a few centimeters of snow are expected, at most, leading us to a quiet day ahead.
Expect a chilly day, with highs on the Island remaining near, or a few degrees below, freezing. Labrador will see highs between -10º and -16º. The coolest readings will be found in the north and west. It will feel colder with the wind chill, but the wind will not be a huge factor for most areas today. The northern tip of the Great Northern Peninsula and Labrador’s southern coast will see gusty wind speeds later this afternoon into this evening, with gusts nearing 60 to 70 km/h. Outside of these areas, abnormally high wind speeds aren’t expected.
There will be a decent mix of sun and cloud across much of the Island today, except west and northwest, where clouds will be more of the rule. The same goes for the bulk of Labrador, where primarily cloudy skies will be the rule rather than the exception.
Some light snow will move into Labrador West Tuesday evening and spread eastward Tuesday night and Wednesday. Wednesday, light snowfall will be seen over much of the Big Land, while areas of rain and snow will be found over the Island. I will have more details on this later today, but this will not be a major weather-maker for the region.