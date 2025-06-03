NTV Weather Update | June 3, 2025

Good Tuesday morning! Check this post throughout the day for your latest weather updates.
Post 1 – 6:00 AM NDT (5:30 AM AST)
Radar shows that showers moved over parts of the Avalon Peninsula late last night and earlier this morning. These were associated with a frontal boundary offshore. As of 6 AM, the showers have moved offshore, and I do not anticipate more developing.
I also do not expect widespread showers across the rest of the Province today. The weather will remain primarily cloudy in the east, while most other areas will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures today will peak in the mid to upper teens to lower 20s on the Island and single digits to teens throughout Labrador.