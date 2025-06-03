NTV Weather Update Weather

NTV Weather Update | June 3, 2025

Posted: June 3, 2025 6:12 am
By Eddie Sheerr

SHARE


Good Tuesday morning! Check this post throughout the day for your latest weather updates.

Post 1 – 6:00 AM NDT (5:30 AM AST)

Radar shows that showers moved over parts of the Avalon Peninsula late last night and earlier this morning. These were associated with a frontal boundary offshore. As of 6 AM, the showers have moved offshore, and I do not anticipate more developing.

video
play-sharp-fill

I also do not expect widespread showers across the rest of the Province today. The weather will remain primarily cloudy in the east, while most other areas will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures today will peak in the mid to upper teens to lower 20s on the Island and single digits to teens throughout Labrador.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture