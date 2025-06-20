NTV Weather Update | June 20, 2025

Good Friday morning!
This morning, we are waking up to rain and showers across much of central and western Newfoundland and very dense fog and drizzle along the south-facing shorelines. It’s also quite muggy out there, as the air we are seeing has some tropical origins. The map below shows the wind direction and humidity levels. Notice how our air is coming straight up from the south.
Temperatures are into the teens over much of the island in southerly flow, and single digits are in most of Labrador due to northeasterly flow. The boundary between the two will be a focusing mechanism for showers and rain today, primarily found on the West Coast and Northern Peninsula. The weather across much of the Island will turn sunny today for areas away from south-facing shores. Temperatures climb into the 20s and humidex values near or into the 30s.
An area of low pressure will move into Labrador today, and heavy rain will spread into much of the region along and south of the Trans-Labrador Highway.
A Rainfall Warning is in effect for some southeast locations for up to 70 mm (or more) of rain by later tonight and late Saturday. The area of low pressure moving in will keep the wind direction from the northeast today and tomorrow, and subsequently, it will be much cooler compared to the Island.
For my latest forecast, tune into NTV this evening starting at 5:30 PM.
Have a great day!
Eddie