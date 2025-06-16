NTV Weather Update Weather

NTV Weather Update | June 16, 2025

Posted: June 16, 2025 6:35 am
By Eddie Sheerr

Good Monday morning!

The weather across the Province is starting off cool, comfortable, and sunny. These webcams from east, central, western Newfoundland, and Labrador show this nicely!

Live Highway Cams
Paddy’s Pond
Gander
Corner Brook
Daniel’s Harbour
Cartwright Junction
Wabush
Other than a few pop-up showers over interior Newfoundland and Labrador West, we should be looking at mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s, except a bit cooler in areas of onshore winds. Speaking of the wind, it will be a little breezy for most areas today.

Have a great day!

Eddie

