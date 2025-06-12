NTV Weather Update | June 12, 2025

Good Thursday morning!
This post was created and edited between 5:30 and 6 AM.
The day starts quietly on the island under varying amounts of cloud cover. At this hour, temperatures are around 10ºC for most.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, we see numerous showers in the north and west. Temperatures vary from the lower single digits in the north to the lower teens almost everywhere.
The weather across the province today will not change much based on what we have seen out there early this morning for a while. Expect a sunny start on the Island, with readings climbing into the upper teens to mid-20s by early afternoon. Labrador will see highs in the teens today, except in the north, where it will be cooler, with numerous showers in the north and west, while the east and southeast see some sunshine.
The afternoon will prove not to be as nice for parts of southeastern Labrador and much of western and central Newfoundland. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely. The showers will start on the west and southwest coast early this afternoon and then move northeastward into parts of the Interior and central later this afternoon and early this evening.
While I’m not anticipating widespread thunderstorms, the potential is there, and any storms that do move overhead will produce thunder and lightning, brief bouts of heavy rain, and the potential for small hail.
I’ll be watching the satellite and radar imagery closely this afternoon and will update you as needed on the storms.
Have a great day!
/Eddie