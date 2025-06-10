NTV Weather Update | June 10, 2025

Good morning!
This morning, the sunrise across many areas of the Province was quite red. The reason for that is wildfire smoke. The smoke has arrived over the region from the large fires burning in parts of Manitoba, Saskatchwan, and Alberta. We’ve seen waves of this a few times already over the past couple of weeks.
The smoke is aloft and shouldn’t impact air quality near the ground. What will be impacted is the way the sun looks, particularly at sunrise and sunset. I snapped this photo from Torbay this morning of the sun just after it rose. Notice how it looks so red?
The smoke high in the atmosphere filters out the shorter blue and green light from the sun, leaving mostly the longer red and orange wavelengths to shine through—especially at sunrise or sunset when the sunlight travels through more of the atmosphere. That’s why the sun looks extra red.
I received several other photos as well showing the same thing in other parts of the Province.
The wildfire smoke will be with us for the next 24 hours or so. Inidcations from the RRFS model (loop below) suggest the smoke will move away from the Province between later tonight and early Wednesday morning.
Weather-wise today we are looking at comfortable temperatures, a bit of a breeze and a few afternoon showers across much of Labrador. Another shot of rain will move acros much of NL between later tonight and Wednesday. I’ll have your full forecast tonight on NTV starting at 5:30 PM.
Have a great day!
Eddie