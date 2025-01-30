NTV Weather Update | January 30, 2025

Post 2 – 5:11 PM NST (4:41 PM AST)
Here are some snowfall totals between late last evening and this afternoon.
On top of that, this was St. John’s latest first 10 cm snowfall in winter since March 6, 1933!
Post 1 – 3:12 PM NST (2:42 PM AST)
It’s been a snowy day for much of the Island from the West Coast to the East Coast and for many areas between. The bulk of the snow over eastern and central fell overnight, but it continues to fall for many areas this afternoon.
Radar imagery as of 3:15 PM NST shows snow redeveloping over the Avalon Peninsula, and this will continue into the evening. Expect another 2 to 5 cm by the time this area of snow moves offshore later this evening.