NTV Weather Update | January 28, 2025

Post 2 – 6:14 AM NST (5:44 AM AST)
A Snow Squall Watch is in effect from this evening until Wednesday evening for parts of the western Newfoundland and Green Bay – White Bay. The alerts from the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander states that 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected, with up to 10 cm in squalls. I would add that locally higher amounts are a certainty. The higher terrain will also see more significant snowfall. Wind gusts in the squalls will be as high as 70 km/h creating reduced visibility when combined with falling and blowing snow.
Snow Squall Watches are issued when snow squalls may bring snowfall of 15 cm or more in 12 hours or less or when snow squalls are expected to reduce visibility to 400 meters or less for 3 hours or more. A Snow Squall Watch is upgraded to a warning when either condition is being met.
A Wind Warning is in effect from early Wednesday morning to early Thursday moring for the north coast of Labrador. Wind gusts of 80 to 100 km/h are expected in that time. The higher-end winds will occur along the coast.
Wind Warnings are issued when wind speeds are forecast to be sustained at, or over, 80 km/h or gusts are forecast to to be at or over 100 km/h.
Post 1 – 5:30 AM NST (5 AM AST)
Good Tuesday morning!
The weather across the Province today starts on the quiet and cold side, particularly in Labrador West, where we are looking at flurries and readings into the minus 20s at this hour. The Island is no slouch, thought, with readings near -10 in some spots. Flurries are also ongoing on the West Coast, while scattered flurries are found elsewhere.
We will see an uptick in temperatures today as winds turn southerly and an area of low pressure approaches from the south. This will bring rain, snow, and wind to eastern and northeastern Newfoundland later today and tonight. This will be a fast mover, and while the snow and rain fall heavily, it will not last more than a few hours.
The weather improves later tonight as arctic air settles back in. The next weather-maker looks to bring snow to eastern Newfoundland on Thursday. More details on that later today!