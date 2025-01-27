NTV Weather Update | January 27, 2025

Post 1 – 6:52 AM NST (6:22 AM AST)
Good Monday morning!
A weak area of low pressure is helping to bring some snow to eastern and southeastern areas of the Island this morning. While the majority of the snowfall is rather light, there are some pockets of moderate to heavy snow over parts of the Avalon and Burin Peninsulas. The snow will end by 10 or 11 AM on the northeast Avalon, and before then to the west and southwest.
Snowfall amounts this morning will be 2 to 5 centimtres. Roads will be snow-covered and slick for much of the region. Some schools have a delayed opening this morning and that’s mostly on the southwest Avalon and Burin Peninsula.
Weather across the rest of the Province looks calm today, and even eastern areas may see the sun once the snow ends later this morning. Highs will be in the minus single digits on the Island and minus teens in the Big Land.
Highlights for the week
- Tuesday
- A quick-moving low will bring rain and snow to parts of eastern and central Newfoundland. Snow will fall west of the Avalon—details later today.
- Wednesday
- Areas of snow squalls on the West Coast with scattered flurries on the South Coast, Burin and Avalon Peninsulas.
- Parts of coastal Labrador will see see some snow and wind
- Thursday
- An area of low pressure will track southeast of, or just over, the southeast Avalon.
- Chance of snow for eastern Newfoundland which could mix with rain on parts of the Avalon depending on track
- Has potential to be the largest snowfall of the winter for the Avalon… which honestly wouldn’t take much.
- Stay tuned for details!
