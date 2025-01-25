NTV Weather Update | January 25, 2025

Expect scattered flurries across the Province today and some chilly temperatures behind last night’s cold front. Beyond that, it looks to be a fairly tranquil day across the region. Highs will be in the minus single digits on the island, minus teens in the Big Land. Expect lots of sun and clouds today!
By afternoon, Sunday will see a little more snow flurry activity over the West Coast. There will also be some flurries in Labrador West during the second half of the day. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy, unless you’re under flurries!