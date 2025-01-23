NTV Weather Update | January 23, 2025

Post 1 – 6:11 AM NST (5:41 AM AST)
Good Thursday morning!
It’s cold to start the day with temperatures in the minus teens, minus twenties, and thirties! Wind chills are even colder in most locations!
Temperatures today will rebound somewhat into the minus single digits and teens on the Island and generally minus teens and 20s in the Big Land. Weather in Labrador will be quiet today, while on the Island, snow squalls and flurries will be omnipresent on the West Coast. The South Coast and Burin Peninsula will also see see flurries and snow squalls developing this afternoon and evening.
Snow Squall Watches are again in effect from today through at least tomorrow for much of western and southern Newfoundland. And they very well may get expanded farther east and north later today or tonight.
Remember, a Snow Squall Watch means that the conditions are favorable for the development of snow squalls that may produce 15 cm of snow, or more, in 12 hours or less or may produce visibility of 400 meters or less for 3 hours or more.