NTV Weather Update | January 22, 2025

Post 1 – 6:03 AM NST (5:33 AM AST)
Good morning!
We are waking up to flurries and smaller-scale snow squalls over eastern Newfoundland, and some areas (mainly south of St. John’s) did pick up a little snow overnight. The squalls are still ongoing and are impressive on the West Coast, and there they will, again, continue throughout the day.
The Snow Squall Watches that were in effect for a large part of eastern Newfoundland have been ended. However, the alerts remain in effect at this hour for much of western and even into parts of central and southern as of 6 AM.
The area between Badger and Deer Lake looks to have been hit pretty hard by snowfall overnight and according to the 511NL.ca, travel is currently not recommended between those two areas. Travel is also not recommended into parts of Notre Dame Bay and down into Howley.
TODAY’S FORECAST
Eastern Newfoundland will see pockets of flurries and light snowfall throughout the day, including this morning. It will be enough to bring up to 5 cm of snow to some areas. However the farther north one goes the less snow there will be. I expect only one or two centimeters north of Bay Roberts and St. John’s at this time. Roads will be snow-covered in some areas. The wind speeds will not be as high as yesterday. Highs near -7.
Central will see scattered flurries and a mix of sun and cloud. Once west of Grand Falls-Windsor you’ll find some snow from flurries and snow squalls to be a bit more widespread. This will be particularly true through the Green Bay – White Bay areas and then back towards the West Coast. Birchy Narrows can be treachersous in conditions like this so use caution going through the area. Highs near -9.
The West Coast and South Coast will see intense squalls at times today, piling up significant amounts of snow in some areas. Areas not under squall will be cloudy, with flurries. Snowfall outside of the squalls and flurries will not be substantial. Scattered flurries will also be found on the Northern Peninsula, but once north of Cow Head, the snow squalls should ease. Highs near -10 to -15 (coldest north).
Labrador will be cold and sunny today, with highs in the minus 20s.