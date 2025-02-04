NTV Weather Update | February 4, 2025

Post 1 – 6:04 AM NST (5:34 AM AST)
Snow is flying this morning over much of the Island north of the Burin and west of the Avalon Peninsula at this hour. Over those areas, the snow has changed to rain, a mix of rain and ice pellets or has ended. As of this writing, the heaviest snow was located near the West Coast.
The radar image above also shows temperatures have risen above freezing over the South Coast, Burin, and Avalon Peninsulas but remain below to the west. More areas should rise above freezing later this morning, even if it’s just for a short while, as warmer air moves northward ahead of the cold front (located near the West Coast this morning). This is depicted very well via Futurecast, displayed in an animated GIF below this text block. Notice temperatures rise this morning and fall this afternoon for most areas of the Island.
Snowfall amounts will not be overly significant today for most areas. However, parts of the Northern Peninsula and southeastern Labrador will ‘do well’ with this one, picking up 15 to 30 cm of snow by the time we are all said and done this evening.
Details to follow through the day.