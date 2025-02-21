NTV Weather Update | February 21, 2025

Post 1 – 6:55 AM NST (6:25 AM AST)
The weather is starting off quite and chilly across much of the Province this morning. Temperatures on the Island range from -5º to near -15º and readings in Labrador area generally into the minus teens. Wind speeds are light, so overall it’s a pretty nice start to Friday.
The big weather story today will be snow and wind over eastern Newfoundland, specifically over the Avalon Peninsula. The area of low pressure that will bring the snow and wind is currently to our south. The snow is showing up nicely on radar south of the Avalon and east of Nova Scotia. Ahead of the incoming weather, the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued Blowing Snow Advisories for the Avalon Southwest, Avalon North and St. John’s. The Blowing Snow Advisory is in effect from mid morning into this evening. A WInter Storm Warning is in effect for the Avalon Peninsula Southeast. That is in effect from this morning into this evening.
The snow will arrive over the next few hours in south and will then spread north through the morning. In Metro, the snow will start around midday and will end this evening. It will start and end a little earlier to the south and southwest. Futurecast (below) gives you the hour by hour break down of what to expect today.
Snowfall amounts will be highest over the eastern half of the Avalon, where 10 to 20 cm is likely. Snowfall amounts drop off to between 5 and 10 cm over the western half of the Avalon. To the west, very little snowfall is expected and what’s on the map may be a little… generous.
Outside of eastern Newfoundland, the weather across the Province today looks very quiet. Stay tuned for more updates throughout the day.