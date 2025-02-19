NTV Weather Update | February 19, 2025

Post 1 – 6:28 AM NST (5:58 AM AST)
The weather across the Province is generally much calmer than the last few days. Sure we are seeing some showers and flurries, but that’s the extent of it. Temperatures are also warmer than the last few days with readings Province-wide sitting a couple of degrees on either side of 0ºC.
Road conditions are generally ok, however there are a few spots being reported as snow-covered and one parts of TLH in southern Labrador is marked as ‘Travel not advised.’ The images below were captured around 6:30 AM NST.
Check back throughout the day for updates!