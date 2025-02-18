NTV Weather Update | February 18, 2025

Tuesday’s Forecast(s)
Newfoundland:
Areas of light snow and flurries will be found across much of the Island today as a weak disturbance rotates through the region. The steadiest snow will be in the Green Bay – White Bay area and the southern portion of the eastern side of the Northern Peninsula, where a Snowfall Warning is in effect for today. Up to 15 cm of snow is expected, mainly in the higher terrain.
Rain will mix with the snow the farther north one goes on the Northern Peninsula. A Blowing Snow Advisory is also in effect for Channel-Port aux Baasques and vicinity this morning.
Labrador’s Forecast
Snow along the coast will end from north to south throughout the late morning and afternoon. The snow may not end from near Cartwright to Mary’s Harbour until later tonight. Due to offshore flow, the weather near the Strait of Belle Isle looks calmer today. If you’re driving east and north along the TLH from Blanc-Sablon today, you will run into the snow quickly once you start to climb north and lose the topographic influence of the wind. Outside of that, expect scattered flurries across the rest of Labrador.