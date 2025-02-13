NTV Weather Update | February 13, 2024

Thursday’s Forecast
The weather across the Province today will be quiet ahead of our incoming storm, which arrives late this afternoon on the southwest coast and generally this evening or overnight farther north and east across the Island. Snow will also come in Labrador West this afternoon before spreading eastward overnight.
Post 1 – 6:28 AM NST – 5:58 AM AST
The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued multiple winter-weather-related alerts ahead of the incoming storm. The following alerts are in effect across the Province:
- Special Weather Statement – Tonight into Friday morning
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Burin Peninsula
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Gander and vicinity
- Terra Nova
- Blowing Snow Advisory – Tonight into Friday morning
- St. John’s and vicinity
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- The Avalon Peninsula Southwest
- Bonavista North
- Bonavista Peninsula
- Clarenville and vicinity
- Gander and vicinity
- Terra Nova
- Winter Storm Warning – This evening into Friday
- Bay of Exploits
- Bay St. George
- Buchans and the Inteiror
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Burin Peninsula
- Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity
- Connaigre
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Gros Morne
- Northern Peninsula East
- Port Saunders and the Straits
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
- Red Bay to L’ansu-au-Clair
- Winter Storm Watch – Friday evening into Saturday
- Cartwright to Black Tickle
- Hopedale and vicinity
- Norman Bay to Lodge Bay
- Nain and vicinity
- Postville – Makkovik
- Rigolet and vicinity
- Wind Warning
- Bonavista Peninsula (Friday morning until afternoon)
- Nain and vicinity (today)
- Wreckhouse Wind Warning – overnight into Friday morning
- Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity
- Extreme Cold Warning – this morning
- Labrador City and Wabush