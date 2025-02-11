NTV Weather Update | February 11, 2025

Today’s Forecast
The weather across the Province today will be cold and quiet compared to Monday. There will be some flurries and snow squalls for the West Coast, some locally intense. Snowfall will be 5 to 10 cm from the flurries, with locally higher amounts possible in areas with more persistent activity. Some areas of the Burin and Avalon Peninsulas, mainly southern, will also see flurries today.
Post 1 – 6:22 AM NST (5:52 AM AST)
We are off to a cold start across the region this morning with temperatures in the minus teens, 20s, and even some 30s in Labrador West. Wind chills are even lower.
Roads are generally in good shape across much of the Island, but we are seeing snow-covered roads along parts of the West Coast thanks to the area’s onshore flurries and snow squalls. Be sure to check 511NL.ca for the latest Provincial road conditions.