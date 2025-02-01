NTV Weather Update | February 1, 2025

The weather across the Province will be calmer today with flurry and snow squall activity over both eastern and western sections of the Island. That being said, parts of the Avalon did pick up some snow overnight into early this morning from light snowfall.
Expect highs in the minus single digits to near -10 on the Island and minus teens or less in Labrador. Skies will be mostly cloudy today near the west coast, and generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny elsewhere.
Sunday looks similar, but a bit more breezy. There will also be some more flurries along and near the West Coast Sunday.