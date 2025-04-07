NTV Weather Update | April 7, 2025

Post 1 – 8:14 AM NDT (7:44 AM ADT)
The snow and freezing rain many areas of eastern and central Newfoundland experienced overnight are departing the east coast this morning. The weather will improve for the remainder of the day, and quiet conditions will be the rule across the Province. The exception will be along the mid- and northern coast of Labrador, where light snow will fall through much of the day, ending this evening or overnight.
Another area of low pressure will swing through the region between Tuesday evening and Wednesday. This will bring more messy, wintry weather to much of the island. I do not expect significant snowfall amounts, but it will be enough to potentially cause some issues with travel and delay on Wednesday morning, particularly in central. More details on this later today!