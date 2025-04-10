NTV Weather Update | April 10, 2025

Good Thursday morning!
The weather across the Province today will be less active. I expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for most areas for at least some of the day. I also expect some flurries to pop up over interior, central and northeastern Newfoundland late this morning and this afternoon. Numerous flurries will be found along and near the West Coast throughout the day, particularly along Route 430 once northwest of Deer Lake.
Today will also be breezy, with wind speeds of 30 to 60 km/h from the west or southwest. High temperatures will reach the lower single digits for much of the Island, but the wind chill will make it feel cooler. Labrador’s highs will be closer to or well below freezing, and the wind chill will obviously make it feel colder.
Today’s Forecast Wind Gusts | Via Giphy
The weather over the next few days looks relatively tranquil