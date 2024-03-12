NTV+ to provide live coverage at 7 p.m. this evening of 15th Annual Cougar Flight 491 Memorial Service

Today marks a painful day in Newfoundland and Labrador. Fifteen years ago, Cougar Flight 491 crashed into the frigid North Atlantic Ocean, leaving one survivor and resulting in the devastating loss of 15 passengers and two crew members.

This evening, Eastern Chaplaincy will join families, friends and co-workers at Elim Pentecostal Tabernacle in St. John’s for the annual memorial service. NTV will provide live coverage, beginning at 7 p.m. on NTV+.

Family members of crew members lost in the Cougar Flight 491 crash also gathered in St. John’s this morning to remember their loved ones and to mark the anniversary of the accident. NTV’s Jodi Cooke is covering the story and will have a full report at 6 p.m.