NTV News wins six awards at AJA’s in Halifax

It’s a proud day for NTV News.

The station won six awards at the Atlantic Journalism Awards in Halifax on Saturday. The AJA’s recognize excellence in journalism for Atlantic Canada.

Marykate O’Neill received two awards, including gold in the Breaking News TV category for the incredible rescue of seven fishermen who were lost at sea after their boat sank. The small town of New-Wes-Valley held out hope for the men who, after the rescue, would become known as The Lucky 7. O’Neill also received a silver award for best video-journalist for the Atlantic region.

Bailey Howard received silver in the Breaking News TV category for her compelling coverage of the rowdy fishery protest outside Confederation Building last March. Hundreds of protesters and police in riot clashed ahead of the provincial budget and Howard covered the several-day protest.

Ben Cleary and Glenn Andrews received bronze for Atlantic Canada’s best feature story – from their journey to Europe to tell the cover the emotional repatriation of the ‘Unknown Soldier’. From Beaumont Hamel to a tomb at the refurbished National War Memorial in St. John’s, they followed the fallen soldier’s return to his final resting place.

News director Mark Dwyer received silver for best sports story at the AJA’s for Terry Ryan’s triumphant return to professional hockey, playing for the Newfoundland Growlers on his 47th birthday.

Earl Noble also won silver, receiving the honour in the print/digital-photojournalism news category for capturing a firefighter’s feline rescue, saving a family pet.