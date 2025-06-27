NSO announces new Principal Pops Conductor

The Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Martin MacDonald as Principal Pops Conductor of the orchestra.

Martin is well-known to the local community having attended Memorial University School of Music for his bachelor’s degree in cello. During his time in St. John’s he performed as part of the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra. In more recent years Martin has joined the NSO as conductor for a number of pops concerts, the NSO Big Ticket and Handel’s Messiah in 2022.

“We are really happy to welcome Martin to the artistic team this season. He brings a wealth of experience on the podium in both pops and other genres,” said Simon Rivard, Music Director of the NSO. “He also knows the NSO so well, and our musicians love working with him. I am excited about this new musical partnership and Martin’s expert leadership of our pops series this season.”

Martin is well-known across Canada as a conductor. He has served as Resident Conductor, Associate Conductor, and a regular guest conductor of Symphony Nova Scotia since 2008 with over 250 performances. He conducts pops concerts regularly with Symphony Nova Scotia, serves as Music Director of the Cathedral Bluffs Symphony Orchestra in Toronto, as Artistic Partner of the Brott Music Festival in Hamilton, and guest conducts regularly with orchestras across the country.

“I am so excited to be taking the podium in St. John’s and leading the pops concerts this season,” said Martin MacDonald, Principal Pops Conductor of the NSO. “St. John’s is like a second home to me, and this orchestra is so near and dear to my heart. I look forward to working with Simon, and the team at the NSO.”

Martin will join the NSO for four concerts this season Fall Pops and the Hallowe’en Spooktacular in October, Christmas Pops featuring Steve Maloney in November, Winter Pops “That ‘70s Show” in February and Spring Pops featuring The Once in April.