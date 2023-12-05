NSO announces Andrei Popkov as RBC Emerging Artist Conductor

The Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra is delighted to announce that Andrei Popkov has been chosen as the RBC Emerging Artist Conductor for the 2023-24 Year of the Arts season.

“We look forward to the excitement each season of selecting and welcoming our RBC Emerging

Artist Conductor, and this year is no exception,” said Marc David, Music Director and Principal Conductor of the NSO. “I am looking forward to working closely with Andrei throughout the entire 23-24 season. We are certain that this will be a great learning experience for both Andrei and the NSO!”

Mr. Popkov will hold the position of RBC Emerging Artist Conductor for the 2023-24 season. In addition to working with the NSO, he will also support the educational work of the orchestra, assisting with upcoming educational projects this spring. Through the fellowship, the emerging artist will have the opportunity to work with established local professional musicians and celebrated guest artists which is being highlighted as part of the Year of the Arts season. Mr. Popkov will also work on a special joint project between the NSO and Kittiwake Dance Theatre planned for March 2024.

“I am immensely grateful to RBC and NSO for this unique opportunity. I came to Canada less than a year ago, and an NSO concert was the first public event I attended here.” said Mr. Popkov. “I would like to personally thank, Marc David, Dr. Regehr and Dr. Bulmer from MUN Music School, Darrell Critch from Church of the Good Samaritan and the RBC Foundation.”

Stay tuned for information on where and when Mr. Popkov will take the podium to conduct the Newfoundland Symphony Orchestra. This program is made possible through the generous support of the RBC Foundation and Memorial University’s School of Music.

Andrei Popkov (he/him)

Andrei was born in the city of Togliatti, Russia. At the age of 7 he went to the Music School, and after graduation he entered the College of Music and graduated with honors. In 2013, Andrei graduated from the Conservatory, after which he received the position of Assistant Conductor of the Folk Orchestra of the Conservatory. In addition, he worked for 5 years as a singer of the Philharmonic Chamber Choir and for 9 years as a singer of the Orthodox Cathedral Choir. For 12 years he worked as an artist of the Philharmonic Folk Orchestra.

From 2015 to 2022 he was the conductor of the Orchestra of the Togliatti Baptist Church and conductor of the Consolidated Orchestra of the Baptist Churches of the Volga Region. In 2018 and 2019 he participated in the Master classes of the famous teacher and conductor of the National Orchestra of Uzbekistan Vladimir Neimer. From 2019 to 2022 he was the Head of the Children’s Orchestra of the Lyceum of Arts and from 2018 to 2022 was the Chief Conductor of the Folk Orchestra and Chief Conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of the Togliatti Musical College.