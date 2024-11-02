November recognized as Restorative Justice Month in Newfoundland and Labrador

Relationships First Newfoundland and Labrador, in partnership with Community Justice Connect and First Light St. John’s Friendship Centre, hosted a proclamation signing on Friday, Nov. 1, in recognition of Restorative Justice Month in Newfoundland and Labrador. This year’s theme is Inspiring Collaboration & Igniting Social Change.

In addition to the signing, Relationships First Newfoundland and Labrador formally launched their provincial restorative justice scan document, Restorative Justice in Newfoundland and Labrador: a catalogue, summary, and history. Copies of the scan document will be available on the Relationships First Newfoundland and Labrador website at a later date.

The report is a 75-page document which includes the findings of a provincial scan that was initiated to identify all people and organizations with experience in and an understanding of restorative justice.