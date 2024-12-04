November rainfall records smashed at multiple locations!

The final tallies are in and show what many of us already know: November was a very rainy month for many locations across the Island portion of the Province. According to the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander, five locations set new all-time rainfall records for the month.
Bonavista recorded 347.5 mm of rain, almost double the previous record of 183.9 mm set in November 2007. The period of records in this location is from 1957 to 2024.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada weather station located at St. John’s International Airport measured a whopping 326.0 mm of rain. The previous record was 319.8 mm, set in November 1955. Data within the St. John’s area (multiple locations) started in 1874.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada weather station in Winterland recorded 270.1 mm of rain. The previous record for November at this location was 236.7 mm, set in November of 1970. The period of records in this location is from 1970 to 2024.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada weather station in Terra Nova National Park measured 260.3 mm of rain. That breaks the previous November record of 234.7 mm set in November of 1971. The period of records in this location is from 1964 to 2024.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada weather station in Gander measured 241.8 mm of rain, smashing the previous November rainfall record of 195.4 mm set in 1980. The period of record in this location is 1937 to 2024.