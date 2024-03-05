Non-Stop Service to Hamilton, Ontario with WestJet to resume this month

The St. John’s International Airport Authority has announced the continuation of non-stop service to the Hamilton International Airport.

This route, now operated by WestJet, was originally serviced by Swoop which integrated its operations into the WestJet Group last fall.

The service begins May 17, and flies up to five times weekly until October 14, 2024.

Additionally, WestJet will be resuming its non-stop service to Tampa, Florida from March 17 to June 2, along with several, non-stop Sunwing destinations in the coming weeks.