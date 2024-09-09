Nominations Open for the 2024 Human Rights Award

The province has opened nominations for the 2024 Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Award.

The award recognizes an individual or group who has made and/or continues to make a meaningful contribution to advancing and furthering human rights in the province.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 4 and the award will be presented on Tuesday, December 10, at Government House in St. John’s.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.thinkhumanrights.ca. The nomination form can also be completed in an alternative format, such as an interview.