Nominations open for Sports Hall of Fame until Sunday

The Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is now accepting submissions for the 2025 Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame.

Submissions will be accepted until June 15th.

The Hall of Fame recognizes, honours and pays tribute to all individuals, groups, associations, families or teams based on playing ability, sportsmanship and character and who have achieved extraordinary distinction in any sport, whether that distinction be achieved in amateur and/or professional athletics.