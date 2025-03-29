Nominations open for Seniors of Distinction Awards

Nominations are now open for the Seniors of Distinction Award.

The award honours and celebrates the contributions and achievements of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

To be eligible, a senior must be nominated by an individual or group, be 50 years of age or older, and be a current or past resident of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nominations will be considered for individuals, for both voluntary and paid work, and posthumous awards may be given. Nominations from previous years can be reconsidered at the request of the nominator or nominee.

The deadline for submissions is May 9.