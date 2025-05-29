Nominations open for Premier’s Medals for Arts, Heritage, Recreation and Sport

Nominations are now open for the Premier’s Medals for Arts, Heritage, Recreation and Sport for 2025.

The awards, announced in 2023, recognize individuals and groups whose exceptional contributions have made a lasting and outstanding impact on the province and its people. Annually, two recipients from each discipline will be honoured.

This year, it will be enhanced to honour 10 recipients from the recreation sector and 10 recipients from the sport sector alongside two recipients each from the arts and heritage sectors.

The deadline for submissions is July 31.