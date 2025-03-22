Nominations Open for 2025 Seniors of Distinction Awards

Celebrate a senior in your life or community today by nominating them for a Seniors of Distinction Award.



Nominations are now open for the 2025 Seniors of Distinction Awards, which honours and celebrates the many contributions and achievements of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. Whether it be enhancing their community, strengthening the local economy, or lending a helping hand to a neighbour or organization – seniors across the province enrich all aspects of Newfoundland and Labrador.

To be eligible, a senior must be:

nominated by an individual or group

50 years of age or older

a current or past resident of Newfoundland and Labrador

Nominations will be considered for individuals, for both voluntary and paid work, and posthumous awards may be given. Nominations from previous years can be reconsidered at the request of the nominator or nominee.



Please note, the deadline for submissions is Friday, May 9, 2025.



Nomination packages can be found here. Have a question on how to fill out a form or wondering what to include in your nomination? Please touch base by calling toll-free 1-888-494-2266.