Nominations now open for 2023 Human Rights Award

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Award. This award recognizes an individual who has made and/or continues to make a meaningful contribution to advancing and furthering human rights in the province.

The deadline for nominations is October 2, 2023. The award will be presented on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Government House in St. John’s in celebration of International Human Rights Day. The award ceremony will have both in-person and virtual attendance available. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @nlhumanrights for updates on the ceremony.

You can submit a nomination form online at www.thinkhumanrights.ca. However, if you have questions about the nomination process or would like to complete the nomination form in an alternative format, such as an interview, please contact the Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Commission.

By telephone at 729-2709 or 1-800-563-5808

By email at [email protected]

Or by mail to the

Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Commission

Regatta Plaza

84-86 Elizabeth Avenue, 2nd Floor

St. John’s, NL

A1A 1W7